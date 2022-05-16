iOS 16 will get fresh Apple apps and new ways to interact with iPhone

We’re just a few weeks out from the latest edition of Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference. It will once again be a primarily virtual event, but Apple did send invites to a limited number of developers who will have a chance to watch the keynote address at Apple Park on June 6th. There are sure to be plenty of major announcements during the keynote. But many people will tune in just to find out whether or not iOS 16 is getting a redesign.

Will iOS 16 get a redesign?

It’s been a few years since Apple gave the iPhone user interface a new look. Unfortunately, if you were hoping for a redesign in iOS 16, you might be out of luck.

In the latest issue of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that he doesn’t “expect Apple to present a full redesign of the software” this year. But we should see “major changes across the system, new ways of interacting and some fresh Apple apps.”

Gurman has a stellar track record and a number of reliable sources. As such, his previews of unannounced products and features are always worth heeding. With that in mind, this is one of the vaguest leaks Gurman has shared in recent months.

He did not even offer any hints as to what these “new ways of interacting” with iOS might look like. It is also unclear if Apple is building brand new first-party apps, or if current apps are getting refreshed.

One educated guess regarding Gurman’s murky forecast is that Apple is giving widgets a much-needed upgrade. Apple introduced widgets in iOS 14, and while they were a welcome addition, they aren’t nearly as interactive as widgets on Windows or Android.

Widgets on iOS 14 and iOS 15 can display information and quickly forward you to an app, but not much else. Perhaps interactive widgets are finally on the docket for iOS 16.

What else to expect from WWDC 2022

“The news about watchOS 9 will be significant as well,” Gurman added. Multiple new health and fitness features are a given, with rumors pointing to additional women’s health features, more workout types, and support for a body temperature sensor.

Apple will also reveal iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, and macOS 13 at WWDC 2022. Some sources also claim that Apple plans to discuss its next-generation M2 chip during the keynote. And until the company finally confirms its AR/VR headset, we can’t count it out.

Last year, the WWDC 2021 keynote began at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. In all likelihood, Apple will stick to that schedule this year, which means we can expect the WWDC 2022 keynote address to begin streaming at 1 PM ET on Monday, June 6th.

