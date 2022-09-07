iOS 16 RC now available to download on your iPhone

Apple rolled out the iOS 16 release candidate (RC) build on Wednesday after the iPhone 14 launch event concluded. Providing it doesn’t contain any major bugs, this will be the final version of the software that developers will receive prior to the public launch.

If you’ve been keeping up with Apple news, you know that iPadOS 16 still isn’t quite ready. As a result, Apple will skip the public release of iPadOS 16 and jump straight to iPadOS 16.1 in the coming weeks. In the meantime, iPad users are stuck on iPadOS 15.

What’s new in iOS 16 RC?

Which devices work with the new beta?

iOS 16 RC is now available to developers.

If you want to know whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 16 or iPadOS 16, we put together a full list below containing every supported device. If your device is on the list and you have a developer account, you’re good to go:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

How to download and install iOS 16 RC

As you all know by now, installing the latest iOS or iPadOS beta on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch could not be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page.

If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update. You can never be too careful!

