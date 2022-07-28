iOS 16 public beta 2 rolls out with new iMessage editing limits

On Thursday, July 28th, Apple rolled out the second public beta for iOS 16. This new release comes just 24 hours after the arrival of iOS 16 developer beta 4, which brought a few major changes to the update ahead of its public launch later this fall.

Most notably, Apple has made significant adjustments to the editing and unsending features being introduced in iOS 16. From now on, you can only make five edits to any given message, and the recipients can view a record of edits. You also only have two minutes to unsend a message, whereas the limit used to be 15 in previous betas.

Which devices work with the new beta?

The final versions of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 will land alongside the new iPhone 14 models this fall, but if you don’t want to wait that long, you can download the public beta today and try it out for yourself. Just remember that this is an early version of the new software, and there’s a good chance that you will run into bugs along the way.

In order to participate in public betas, you will need to sign up for the Apple Beta Software Program on Apple’s website. If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 16 or iPadOS 16, we put together the full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

How to download and install iOS 16 public beta

As you all know by now, installing the latest iOS or iPadOS beta on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch could not be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page.

If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update. You can never be too careful!