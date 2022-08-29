iOS 16 beta 8 now available ahead of iPhone 14 launch next week

Apple rolled out iOS 16 beta 8 on Monday, August 29.

This should be the final iOS 16 beta, as Apple has now confirmed that it will host its iPhone 14 launch event next Wednesday, September 7. Next Wednesday, the release candidate (RC) build should debut alongside the iPhone 14. The final version of the software will likely then be available alongside the iPhone 14 when it begins shipping.

Apple also announced that it will skip the public release of iPadOS 16. Instead, the company will jump straight to iPadOS 16.1, which should arrive in October. You can download the first iPadOS 16.1 beta right now if you own a compatible iPad.

What’s new in iOS 16 beta 8?

We’ll update this space when we learn more about the changes in iOS 16 beta 8.

Which devices work with the new beta?

iOS 16 beta 8 is now available to developers, as is iPadOS 16.1 beta 1.

If you want to know whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 16 or iPadOS 16, we put together a full list below containing every supported device. If your device is on the list and you have a developer account, you’re good to go:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

How to download and install iOS 16 beta 8

As you all know by now, installing the latest iOS or iPadOS beta on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch could not be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page.

If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update. You can never be too careful!

More iOS 16 coverage: If you would like to know even more about iOS 16, be sure to read our breakdown from the WWDC 2022 keynote in early June.