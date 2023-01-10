iOS 16.3 beta 2 available to developers with Security Keys support

A month after releasing the first beta of iOS 16.3, Apple is now seeding the second testing version of this upcoming iPhone operating system for developers. Besides, developers can download iPadOS 16.3 beta 2, watchOS 9.3 beta 2, tvOS 16.3 beta 2, and macOS Ventura 13.2 beta 2.

As of now, there aren’t many new features available with these versions, but iOS 16.3 beta currently brings these functions:

Handoff guide: iOS 16.3 teaches HomePod users how to use the Handoff feature from the iPhone to the smart speaker. It’s just a tiny tweak for a feature that has existed for a while.

Security Keys: Apple is testing with iOS 16.3 the ability to add a physical security key to an Apple ID. This feature adds an extra layer of protection for those who fear being hacked, such as journalists, diplomats, governments, etc.

For macOS Ventura 13.2 beta 2, Apple has also added Rapid Security Response updates. This feature provides quick security patches without the need to install a full version of the operating system. Apple says it “provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users.”

In a recent report by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, he believes Apple will release iOS 16.3 in the first quarter of 2023 alongside new Macs. He was right about iOS 16.2 being released in mid-December:

I’m told that Apple is aiming to introduce the upgraded models—including M2-based versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros—in the first quarter of calendar 2023 and has tied the launches to the upcoming macOS Ventura 13.3 and iOS 16.3. Those software updates are expected to debut between early February and the beginning of March.

BGR will update this story once we learn what new features the iOS 16.3 beta is bringing to users.