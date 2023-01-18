iOS 16.3 RC now available, here are the best new iPhone features

After Apple announced the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models and the HomePod 2, the company is now releasing iOS 16.3 RC version to all users. In addition, the Release Candidate version of macOS 12.2, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, and watchOS 9.3 are now available.

As of now, there aren’t many new features that users will be able to take advantage of, but iOS 16.3 beta currently brings these functions:

Handoff guide: iOS 16.3 teaches HomePod users how to use the Handoff feature from the iPhone to the smart speaker. It’s just a tiny tweak for a feature that has existed for a while.

Security Keys: Apple is testing with iOS 16.3 the ability to add a physical security key to an Apple ID. This feature adds an extra layer of protection for those who fear being hacked, such as journalists, diplomats, governments, etc.

For macOS Ventura 13.2 beta 2, Apple has also added Rapid Security Response updates. This feature provides quick security patches without the need to install a full version of the operating system. Apple says it “provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users.”

In a recent report by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, he believes Apple will release iOS 16.3 in the first quarter of 2023 alongside new Macs. He was right about iOS 16.2 being released in mid-December:

I’m told that Apple is aiming to introduce the upgraded models—including M2-based versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros—in the first quarter of calendar 2023 and has tied the launches to the upcoming macOS Ventura 13.3 and iOS 16.3. Those software updates are expected to debut between early February and the beginning of March.

BGR will update the story once we learn more about the new features coming with iOS 16.3 RC and the other operating systems.