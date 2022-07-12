iOS 15.6 RC and iPadOS 15.6 RC now available to developers

Apple rolled out iOS 15.6 RC and iPadOS 15.6 RC on Tuesday, July 12th.

These are the release candidate builds, which means the full public release is likely just days away. We suspect that iOS 15.6 will be the last major update for iOS 15, given that iOS 16 will debut alongside the iPhone 14 this fall. If you can’t wait to see what iOS 16 has to offer, you can download the iOS 16 public beta right now as well.

What’s new in iOS 15.6 RC?

Here’s the full list of changes in iOS 15.6 that Apple shared in the release notes:

TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward;

Fixes an issue where Settings may continue to display that device storage is full even if it is available;

Fixes an issue that may cause braille devices to slow down or stop responding when navigating text in Mail;

Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page.

iOS 15.6 RC is now available to developers, as is iPadOS 15.6 RC.

If you want to know whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 15 or iPadOS 15, we put together a full list below containing every supported device. If your device is on the list and you have a developer account, you’re good to go:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

How to download and install iOS 15.6 RC

As you all know by now, installing the latest iOS or iPadOS beta on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch could not be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page.

If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update. You can never be too careful!

iOS 15 news: For more coverage on iPhone updates, visit our iOS 15 guide.