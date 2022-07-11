iOS 16 public beta is now available – here’s how to get it on your iPhone

On Monday, July 11th, Apple rolled out the first public beta for iOS 16. It’s been over a month since Apple seeded the first developer beta of the new software, but we knew it was going to take the company some time to get the public beta right.

The good news is that tons of iPhone and iPad owners are about to get their hands on iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 for the first time. The full releases of these software updates are likely coming alongside the launch of the iPhone 14 in September.

Features and additions in iOS 16 public beta

iOS 16 is yet another significant upgrade for Apple’s mobile operating system. The most notable addition is the new Lock Screen, which is more customizable than ever before. You can add widgets, change fonts, and show off your favorite photos. iOS 16 also brings major changes to Focus, Messages, Photos, Mail, and more.

Which devices work with the new beta?

The final versions of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 will launch alongside the new iPhone 14 models this fall, but if you don’t want to wait that long, you can download the public beta today and try it out for yourself. Just remember that this is an early version of the software, and there’s a good chance that you will run into bugs along the way.

In order to participate in public betas, you will need to sign up for the Apple Beta Software Program on Apple’s website. If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 16 or iPadOS 16, we put together the full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

How to download and install iOS 16 public beta

As you all know by now, installing the latest iOS or iPadOS beta on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch could not be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page.

If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update. You can never be too careful!