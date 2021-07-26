iOS 14.7.1 now available with fix for Apple Watch unlock bug

Apple rolled out iOS 14.7.1 to the public on Monday — exactly one week after iOS 14.7 debuted. This is a minor update that addresses a bug that was introduced in iOS 14.7. As Apple noted, iOS 14.7 “affects the ability of iPhone models with Touch ID to unlock Apple Watch.” Once the update has been applied, this issue should be resolved, and everything should unlock correctly.

Which devices work with iOS 14.7.1?

If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14.7.1 or iPadOS 14.7.1, here’s a full list below with every compatible device. If your device is there, you’re good to go:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

Here is Apple’s full list of release notes for iOS 14.7:

MagSafe Battery Pack support for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple Card Family adds the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing Apple Card user

Home app adds the ability to manage timers on HomePod

Air quality information is now available in Weather and Maps for Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, and Spain

Podcasts library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

Share playlist menu option missing in Apple Music

Dolby Atmos and Apple Music lossless audio playback may unexpectedly stop

Battery service message that may have disappeared after reboot on some iPhone 11 models is restored

Braille displays could show invalid information while composing Mail messages

How to download and install iOS 14.7.1

Installing a new update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch is an incredibly simple process. Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you prefer, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing an update so that you don’t risk losing any of your data during the procedure.

