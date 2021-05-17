It hasn’t even been a month since iOS 14.5 launched, bringing App Tracking Transparency, the ability to unlock an iPhone with an Apple Watch, AirTag support, and more to Apple’s mobile devices, but the update train keeps chugging along. Just hours after Apple revealed that lossless audio, spatial audio, and Dolby Atmos support would be coming to iOS 14.6 in June, the company rolled out the release candidate of iOS 14.6 to developers.

This update isn’t quite as substantial as iOS 14.5, but there are still plenty of reasons to update as soon as it is available to the general public. In addition to bringing lossless streaming to Apple Music, iOS 14.6 also adds support for Apple Podcasts subscriptions, introduces Apple Card Family, and brings new features to AirTag. There are also a number of bug fixes and improvements, including a fix for Unlock with Apple Watch.

Apple’s iOS 14.6 RC is now available, alongside the corresponding iPad software update for developers, iPadOS 14.6 RC. If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14, we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

As you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.

Here are the full release notes for the iOS 14.6 release candidate:

Apple Card Family Apple Card can be shared with up to five people, including anyone 13 years or older in your Family Sharing group

Apple Card Family adds support for families to track expenses, manage spending with optional limits and controls, and build credit together Podcasts Subscription support for channels and individual shows AirTag and Find My Lost mode option to add an email address instead of a phone number for AirTag and Find My network accessories

AirTag will show the partially masked phone number of the owner when tapped with an NFC-capable device Accessibility Voice Control users can unlock their iPhone for the first time after a restart using only their voice This release also fixes the following issues: Unlock with Apple Watch may not work after using Lock iPhone on Apple Watch

Reminders may appear as blank lines

Call blocking extensions may not appear in Settings

Bluetooth devices could sometimes disconnect or send audio to a different device during an active call

iPhone may experience reduced performance during startup

