Intel teases Arc A750 performance with new benchmarks

Intel revealed the Arc A750 performance benchmarks this week in a blog post. The post details how the upcoming Intel card compares to Nvidia’s RTX 3060 in almost 50 DirectX 12 and Vulkan games. Overall, the card delivers some intriguing benchmarks and performance stats. However, Intel created these benchmarks, and they do not portray the A750’s everyday performance.

Intel Arc A750 performance teased in new gaming benchmarks

Intel’s Arc series GPUs have been off to a rough start. So far, the company has only released some of the less powerful variants of its lineup. And, with Nvidia and AMD reportedly gearing up to drop a new generation of cards, Intel needs to start wowing people with results. As a start, Intel has dropped Arc A750 performance results for the GPU in almost 50 games.

Because the Arc A750 is meant to stand up to the more budget-friendly Nvidia 3060, the benchmarks here closely compare the two in both 1080P and 1440P gaming. The 3060 is by no means a bad card, either, though those looking for more future-proof systems will want to wait around for the upcoming 40 series to drop in the next few months.

As far as comparisons go, though, the Arc A750 seems to be a good fit for those who want the performance of a 3060 without having to fight for one. Though, stock isn’t as hard to come by as it used to be. In both 1080P and 1440P, the Arc A750 saw performance very similar to or sometimes better than the RTX 3060.

Finding a tipping point

Image source: Intel

Seeing similar performance between the two is good, especially after how low of performance results we’ve seen from the other Arc cards Intel has released thus far. But, is that performance good enough to earn Intel a spot in your rig? That’s a question you’ll have to ask yourself. Sure, the Arc A750’s performance seems decent for what it is, but there are other questions too.

Firstly, how does the price and availability of the A750 compare to the RTX 3060? You also have to look at the software and features that each card offers, too. If the A750 is missing important features and options that the 3060 offers with Nvidia’s software, then gamers will naturally lean towards the tried and true.

Intel has a chance to shake things up in the graphics card market. These Arc A750 performance stats are just a stepping stone to how well the cards do in the real world. We still need to see what price point we’re looking at and what features they’re missing at release.

After all, these are Intel-controlled results. We’ll still need to wait to see what kind of individual benchmark results we see when folks start getting their hands on the Arc A750 later this year.