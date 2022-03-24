Instagram’s chronological feed is back – here’s how to enable it

The latest update for Instagram finally brings back the beloved chronological feed, as well as a new favorites feed. Instagram’s chronological feed has been missing for several years now. The company removed it in 2016. However, it began testing a new version of the feed in January.

Now that it’s back officially, Instagram users can look forward to being able to more easily find the posts from accounts they really care about. It’s especially good news for users who might have been driven away by Instagram’s continued push of “suggested posts” and even Reels in recent months.

If you’re looking to take advantage of the feature’s return, then you can actually do so very easily. Here’s everything you need to know to turn on Instagram’s chronological feed and start seeing the posts you care about.

How to turn on Instagram’s chronological feed

Image source: Instagram

If you want to make use of Instagram’s newly returned chronological feed, then you don’t have to do much. The feature is super easy to activate. All you need to do is load up Instagram after you’ve installed the latest update, and then tap the Instagram title in the top left corner of the home page.

From there, you’ll be able to easily swap to the “Following” news feed, which is just another name for Instagram’s chronological feed. Once activated, you can browse the posts of the people you follow in chronological order. This is a feature that people have been asking for Instagram to bring back for a while now. And Instagram users will no doubt be happy to see it make a return.

How to use Favorites in Instagram

Image source: Amr Alfiky/AP/Shutterstock

Favorites are another new feature making an appearance in Instagram. Much like the new chronological feed, Favorites allow you to see a curated list of content in chronological view. This list, though, is made up of up to 50 accounts you select. Instagram says that it won’t alert people when they are added or removed from your favorites list, either.

Posts from people on your Favorites list will appear higher up in your home feed. You’ll be able to see which posts are from those accounts thanks to a star.