India expected to assemble 1 in 10 iPhone 15 models in 2023

Foxconn started assembling the iPhone 15 in India a few weeks after China. Previously, while India would take six to nine months to start producing the same iPhone model as China, the timeframe has been reduced by a couple of months with the iPhone 14, and now around a month with the iPhone 15.

According to a note seen by BGR from Abhilash Kumar, Industry Analyst at TechInsights, he believes early or trial production of iPhone 15 in China started around June 2023, while in India, it began during August.

Although China will still be responsible for producing every iPhone 15 model, India will assemble both standard models from 2023 through 2024. In addition, TechInsights forecast that the South Asian country will be responsible for assembling one in every 10 iPhone 15 models this year.

As previously reported, Foxconn’s plant in Sriperumbudur is responsible for assembling the new iPhone. Interestingly enough, India has become, for the first time, the fifth most important market for Apple during the second quarter – while China has surpassed the US. TechInsights expects South Asian country soon to be the top export spot for Apple phones.

After Foxconn started assembling the latest iPhone 15 models, Pegatron Corp. and Wistron Corp will soon follow.

That said, while Apple turns attention to India as it keeps its goal to diversify its supply chain, it’s important to note that the South Asia country still doesn’t manufacture the required parts to produce the iPhone there. Hence, India still relies on components from China and other Asian countries to assemble the latest iPhone models. With that in mind, China will still be Apple’s top manufacturer for the next few years.

