iMovie and Clips add iPhone 15 Pro log-encoded video support

After Apple updated Final Cut Pro for Mac and iPad, the company is doing the same with iMovie and Clips to support log-encoded video shots on iPhone 15 Pro. Even though this professional codec will likely be used on Final Cut and other pro software, Apple is also enabling support for its most basic apps.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

With that, anyone with an iPhone can edit log-encoded videos. With version 3.1.5, Clips includes these features:

Adds support for log-encoded video recorded with iPhone 15 Pro.

Fixes an issue where selecting Share Video would sometimes result in an empty clip saved to Photos.

On the other hand, iMovie, which hasn’t received an update since October 2022, got a few other tweaks and fixes with version 3.0.2:

Easily open your iMovie project in Final Cut Pro for iPad and take advantage of advanced editing and effects.

Adds support for log-encoded video recorded with iPhone 15 Pro.

Fixes an issue where selecting an iMovie project in the Files app would sometimes result in the project not opening.

Fixes an issue where exporting a video would sometimes result in displaying an incorrect “Storage Almost Full” error.

Log-encoded video on iPhone 15 Pro is another option for pro users despite RAW. With this new possibility, you can view what you’re shooting on an external monitor without conversion, and in post-production, you can arrange colors as you’d like – this is how cinematographers make day shots look like night shots.

That said, with the iPhone 15 Pro now available for over a week – and with 20 more countries getting the latest iPhones tomorrow – it’s interesting to see that all of Apple’s main video editing apps support the latest features of its newest device.

That said, iMovie, Clips, and Final Cut Pro can now edit log-encoded video shots on the iPhone 15 Pro, whether on the iPhone, iPad, or Mac.