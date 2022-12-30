If you have a Netgear router, update it now to patch a dangerous bug

On Wednesday, Netgear issued a security advisor to inform users that it has patched a dangerous bug affecting a number of its WiFi routers. Netgear says that the latest firmware versions fix a pre-authentication buffer overflow security vulnerability, and the company “strongly recommends that you download the latest firmware as soon as possible.”

Netgear bug discovered and fixed

Netgear didn’t share additional details about the vulnerability, but as Bleeping Computer explains, impacts of buffer overflow exploits “can range from crashes following denial of service to arbitrary code execution, if code execution is achieved during the attack.”

Netgear provided a full list of the WiFi routers impacted by the security vulnerability as well as the firmware versions that patch the vulnerability in each router:

RAX40 fixed in firmware version 1.0.2.60

RAX35 fixed in firmware version 1.0.2.60

R6400v2 fixed in firmware version 1.0.4.122

R6700v3 fixed in firmware version 1.0.4.122

R6900P fixed in firmware version 1.3.3.152

R7000P fixed in firmware version 1.3.3.152

R7000 fixed in firmware version 1.0.11.136

R7960P fixed in firmware version 1.4.4.94

R8000P fixed in firmware version 1.4.4.94

The company also offered a set of instructions for updating your router’s firmware. If you own one of the routers listed above, follow these steps immediately:

Visit NETGEAR Support. Start typing your model number in the search box, then select your model from the drop-down menu as soon as it appears.

If you do not see a drop-down menu, make sure that you entered your model number correctly, or select a product category to browse for your product model. Click Downloads. Under Current Versions, select the download whose title begins with Firmware Version. Click Download. Follow the instructions in your product’s user manual, firmware release notes, or product support page to install the new firmware.

“The pre-authentication buffer overflow vulnerability remains if you do not complete all recommended steps,” Netgear warns at the bottom of the security advisory on its support website. “NETGEAR is not responsible for any consequences that could have been avoided by following the recommendations in this notification.”