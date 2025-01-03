I never knew I wanted a floor lamp that doubles as a projector until LG made one

I’ve been looking for a projector on and off for a few years. I’m not really committed to the endeavor, but I’m still tempted. I didn’t want anything fancy but rather a tool that would do well in dark-enough environments, maybe something I could easily carry from one place to another. Said projector would not become the center of my streaming world, only an option.

With that in mind, I’m tentatively excited to see LG’s “groundbreaking” PF600U device unveiled ahead of CES 2025. The product name alone will never do this device justice, but it’s probably clear by now that we’re talking about a floor lamp that also doubles as a projector and triples as a Bluetooth speaker.

LG’s lamp projector might have two too many jobs, but I still think it’s an interesting concept, at least in theory.

LG said in its press release that the PF600U is a CES Innovation Award honoree.

The device looks like a floor lamp, employing LED lights to brighten the room. LG also calls it a mood lamp, saying you can customize it to room ambiance and user preferences. The lamp supports nine colors and five brightness levels.

Tilt the lamp and it becomes a projector. Image source: LG

Regarding projector abilities, the LG lamp supports Full HD projection (1920 x 1080), 300 ANSI lumens of brightness, and OTT streaming via LG’s webOS system. The lamp’s head can turn by 110 degrees, and the projector supports an automatic screen adjustment feature.

Finally, the LG lamp projector also works as a Bluetooth stereo speaker.

Unfortunately, LG doesn’t offer pricing and release dates. I’ll also say that I wouldn’t have big expectations about a projector that also works as a lamp. But an affordable price point could turn it into what my improvised home gym needs: a larger screen to follow the training session.

The lamp would project an image that’s 30 to 120 inches large.

LG’s CineBeam S projector. Image source: LG

LG also unveiled what’s clearly a more sophisticated projector in the same press release. The CineBeam S is a compact 4K UST short-throw projector that might be better suited for Netflix streaming duties.

The device supports 4K resolution, 500 ANSI lumens of brightness, and 154 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color spectrum. More importantly, the CineBeam S needs only a few inches of space to project an image that can be anywhere between 40 inches and 100 inches large.

The CineBeam S measures only 160 x 160 x 110mm and weighs 2.5kg (5.51 pounds).

Like LG’s lamp projector, the CineBeam S doesn’t have a price or release date yet.