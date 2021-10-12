Huge leak reveals Google’s plans to take on Apple One with Pixel Pass

Following months of speculation, Apple announced Apple One last fall — a subscription that bundled its most popular services. Apple One has three separate tiers that all give subscribers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage. The most expensive premier plan includes Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+ as well. According to a new leak, Google plans to challenge Apple One in the near future with a similar program of its own called Pixel Pass.

Google’s new Pixel Pass subscription leaks

Over the weekend, M. Brandon Lee shared a sizable collection of Pixel 6 leaks on Twitter. You might remember Lee as the YouTuber who leaked the prices and colors of the Pixel 6 lineup late last month. Now, Lee is back with even more details about the impending Pixel 6 launch. We will discuss Google’s new phone in other articles, but for now, we want to focus on the Pixel Pass.

Google has yet to formally announce the Pixel Pass, but it appeared in one of the documents that Lee obtained. The document describes Pixel Pass as “a monthly subscription that addresses users’ mobile needs end-to-end.” That’s a relatively vague description, but thankfully, there’s more:

As you can see in the graphic above, Pixel Pass is a subscription bundle that will rival Apple One. Much like Apple One, Pixel Pass includes access to a number of first-party services: Google One, Google Play Pass, YouTube Premium or YouTube Music, and Google Fi coverage. Pixel Pass goes one step further than Apple One as well by including a Pixel phone and extended device warranty.

The document also explains the Pixel Pass purchase flow for prospective subscribers. Customers will be able to sign up for Pixel Pass through Google Fi or Google Store. They must also buy a Pixel phone (as the name of the program suggests). They will have the option to trade in an old phone during the signup process. Those that want to buy Pixel Pass from Google Store will have to apply for financing. They have to be approved by Synchrony or they won’t be able to buy Pixel Pass.

Google has already announced a Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch event for October 19th. We expect Pixel Pass to make an appearance during this event as well. If you want to watch along live to find out, you can tune in on Tuesday, October 19th at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.