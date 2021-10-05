Google confirms Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch event on October 19th

Google revealed on Tuesday that it will host a launch event for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on October 19th. The event will officially begin at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, but the live stream will be pre-recorded. Expect something along the lines of what we saw from Apple’s iPhone 13 event.

Unlike Apple’s event, Google isn’t trying to pretend that what it plans to show off is still a mystery. In fact, Google spoiled the existence of the phone itself while announcing its custom-made Tensor chip. Google not only confirmed the names of its upcoming phone models, but even unveiled the design. So what exactly does Google plan to announce at the Pixel Fall Launch later this month?

What to expect at the Pixel 6 launch event

“On October 19, we’re officially introducing you to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro—the completely reimagined Google phones,” the company revealed in an FAQ about the event. “Powered by Tensor, Google’s first custom mobile chip, they’re fast, smart and secure. And they adapt to you.”

If you want to get an even closer look at the Pixel 6, check out the website Google built for this event. By holding down spacebar, you can “change moods,” which affects the music as well as the phone’s background. It’s a neat preview of the new phone and Google’s Android 12 software.

What Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leaks revealed

Google tried to get ahead of the leaks, but as usual, there was no stopping the internet.

Leaks suggest that the Pixel 6 will feature a 6.4-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, dual lens rear camera with 50MP and 12MP lenses, an 8MP selfie camera, and a 4,614 mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 Pro is expected to feature a 6.71-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, triple rear camera with 50MP, 12MP, and 48MP lenses, 12MP selfie camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

As for their prices, a leaked inventory listing indicated that the Pixel 6 will cost €649 and the Pixel 6 Pro will cost €899. One leaker claims that those prices probably translate to $799 for the Pixel 6 and $1,099 for the Pixel 6 Pro. This would put Google’s two new phones on par with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Pixel 6 Pro is shaping up to be far more powerful than its counterpart.

The same leaker that claimed to know the price of the Pixel 6 also suggested that Google would hold a launch event on October 19th. Considering that he was right about the event date, it’s probably worth noting that he predicted the phones would hit store shelves on October 28th.