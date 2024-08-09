How to turn Instagram Notes gold

You might have noticed in the past few days that your friends and contacts have started using the almost-forgotten Instagram Notes feature again. More interestingly, they’re appearing in a new gold color. But why? How? What’s the secret?

Well, to celebrate the Olympics, Instagram decided to change the color of Instagram Notes to gold when you type certain words. So, some of your friends’ notes are still white, but some are a special color.

If you’re feeling like a winner, these are some of the keywords (and emojis) you can use to turn your Instagram Notes gold:

Gold

Goat

Medal

Olympics

Olympian

Podium

Victory

Flashlight emoji

Goat emoji

Gold medal emoji

Medal emoji

These words and emojis are associated with the Olympic spirit, and they’re also a nice way for Instagram to boost this little-used feature. Released more than a year ago, the company attempted to introduce a similar function that had become popular with the former Twitter platform, Fleets.

Instagram is well-known for copying popular features from other platforms and then letting them spread through its parent company’s social media apps, Meta. This is why Stories became so popular, as Instagram copied this feature from Snapchat.

However, it’s important to note that no one else is turning tweets, posts, or threads into gold except Instagram Notes.

To start using this feature, just open your Instagram app, swipe left, and tap on your face in the upper left corner of the page. Write a note using one of the words or emojis above, and once it’s published, the golden note will appear.

As of now, it’s unclear if this feature will only work during the Olympics or if Instagram will extend it for longer. It’s also important to note that it works for both iOS and Android users. So don’t forget to give it a try.