How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps

The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.

Here’s the good news, though: By following just a few simple steps, and adjusting some settings on your iPhone, you can dramatically cut down the frequency of these spam calls. If not all but eliminate them.

Stop spam calls

I get 10-30 texts and calls a day asking if my business needs funding or loans.



I hate it. I’m amazed this spam shit is allowed. — Sam Parr ⚪️ (@thesamparr) July 6, 2022

Has anyone else been getting WAY more spam calls/texts lately? I feel like I've got more in the past week than in the last 6 months. — Octo! (@Octopimp) June 29, 2022

it’s so funny when i get car insurance spam calls like girl i don’t even have a license — ♡ chloe cherrie ˖◛⁺⑅♡ (@thismortaIcoil) July 5, 2022

Let’s start with a simple iPhone setting to make sure you’ve turned it on.

To activate the Silence Unknown Callers feature, open the Settings app. Next, scroll down a bit until you see the Phone preferences pane. Once there, all you have to do is toggle the Silence Unknown Callers into the “on” position. At that point, if an unknown number tries to reach you, it will go straight to voicemail. You’ll see a voicemail notification if you look, but you won’t see a call-incoming notification.

Apple does add this important note about the feature: “If you’ve previously texted with someone using their phone number or if a person has shared their phone number with you in an email, a phone call from that number will go through.” Along similar lines, if a user makes an emergency call then the feature will temporarily turn itself off for 24 hours to make sure that incoming calls go through.

Android handsets, of course, vary a bit, but you can enable a similar feature on them, too. From the phone app, select the three dots and then go to Settings. That’s where you can find more than one option to block any strange calls. Like Call Blocking on some models, for example, which lets users block anonymous calls.

Other options to silence annoying calls

In addition to those features, here are some other steps you can take to cut down on spam calls.

Report any number harassing you to the FTC. Also, visit the FTC’s Do Not Call Registry and add any bothersome spam call number to the list there.

There are also free and paid spam-blocking apps (and also third-party spam-blocking technology) that you can try. The big wireless carriers offer their own in free and paid versions, such as ActiveArmor from AT&T and Call Filter from Verizon. AT&T’s, among other things, promises 10 million spam calls blocked each day.