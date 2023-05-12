How to sign up for the new AI-powered Google Search

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

During the Google I/O keynote address on Wednesday, Google announced the first generative AI capabilities for Google Search. With this functionality, Google will offer AI-powered responses to searches with links to helpful resources. For now, this is just an experiment, and if you want to try it out in Chrome or the Google app, you’ll have to join a waitlist.

How to sign up for the Search Generative Experience

Here are the steps you can take to join the waitlist from your browser or the Google app:

Visit labs.withgoogle.com in Chrome (or tap the beaker icon in the Google app). Under Available in Labs, find the Google Search banner and click Learn more. If you aren’t already signed in to your Google Account, click Sign in to continue. Once you’re signed in, click the Join waitlist button.

You are now on the waitlist for Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE). If you ever want to leave the waitlist, you can go back to the confirmation page on your Chrome browser or in the Google app and hit the Leave waitlist button.

How does AI-powered Google Search work?

At the conference, Google demonstrated the SGE by searching, “what’s better for a family with kids under 3 and a dog, bryce canyon or arches.” Above the familiar blue links, a generative AI block appeared with a detailed, conversational answer to the question. It noted that while each park prohibits dogs on unpaved trails, Bryce Canyon has two paved trails that allow dogs. We got our answer without ever having to leave the Search page.

Below the AI-generated answer, Google provides a few next steps, including pre-written follow-up questions and the ability to write your own custom follow-up. Clicking any of these prompts will activate a new conversational mode that carries over context from the initial question. In other words, you can start an entire conversation with Google Search.

If you search for a product, Google’s new generative AI shopping experience will provide “a snapshot of noteworthy factors to consider and products that fit the bill.” You’ll also see product descriptions, recent reviews, ratings, prices, images, and more.

Google says it will begin rolling out access to SGE in the coming weeks.