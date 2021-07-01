How to get a month of T-Mobile service on your iPhone for free

The days of two-year contracts are over, and jumping between mobile carriers is easier than ever. T-Mobile knows this, and gives customers the ability to test drive its network by sending them a hotspot. In 2021, that is something of an archaic solution, and in recent days, T-Mobile has upgraded its network test drive. T-Mobile’s Network Test Drive app uses eSIM technology in recent iPhones to let users test the network without additional hardware.

Today's Top Deal

OMG... the $60 diamond stud earrings Amazon shoppers rave about are finally back in stock! Price: $59.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

“The T-Mobile Network Test Drive app is an iOS only based app that gives potential customers using a compatible unlocked iPhone the option to test our amazing network out before joining,” the provider explains on its site. “T-Mobile Network Test Drive offers you up to 30 days or 30GB of high-speed data along with unlimited talk and text for free, all while keeping your current carrier and phone number. This gives you the ability to try our network on your iPhone, risk free.”

The following iPhone models feature eSIM technology, which means that you can use T-Mobile’s app: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

How to take T-Mobile’s test drive app for a spin

If you have a compatible phone, you can download the app from the App Store to get started. In the app, select the eSIM option, fill out all of the required information, and you’re good to go. You’ll now be able to use T-Mobile’s network and your current network simultaneously. There are no fees and you don’t have to provide your credit card number, so it’s a risk-free trial.

Not only is the test drive free, but if you have an iPhone 12, you can try out T-Mobile’s 5G network as well. If you wanted to find out if 5G is really all it’s cracked up to be, this is an easy way to do so. At the very least, you can see if service in your area is better on T-Mobile’s network.

Today's Top Deal

Get Alexa smart plugs with 11,000+ 5-star reviews for $4.87 each with coupon code 3591TPTU! List Price: $23.99 Price: $19.49 You Save: $4.50 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: 3591TPTU

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission