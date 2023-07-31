Here’s why you should upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 9 this year

A new, faster processor is one of the many reasons that make us update to a new tech product. But it’s been three years since the Apple Watch last got an upgraded chipset. Before that, the Apple Watch Series 6 had a 20% faster chip compared to the Apple Watch Series 5, which had the same processor as the Apple Watch Series 4.

More recently, the Cupertino firm tweaked the SoC, but none related to how fast tasks would be completed. With the Apple Watch Series 9, it finally seems like the S9 chip will get a proper update. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has been teasing this improvement for the whole year, but he was a bit more specific in his latest Power On newsletter.

He writes: “All of this year’s models will get a fairly sizable performance bump thanks to the new S9 processor. This marks the first time since the S6 chip launched in 2020 — with the Series 6 watch — that the lineup gets significant speed improvements.”

With the Apple Watch offering a larger display and with the watchOS 10 revamp combined, it makes sense for Apple to improve the Apple Watch Series 9 processor, that way, it will be easier to perform everyday tasks. In addition, since this product is made for small interactions, with glanceable information right at your wrist, a speed bump is always welcomed.

That said, if you were holding to an old Apple Watch, this might be the perfect time to update your device, as the Apple Watch Series 9 will, at least, feel faster than its predecessors.

With watchOS 10, Apple says it has virtually redesigned all of the stock apps so they can take advantage of the larger displays. Also, all Watch Faces, besides that Siri one, are getting Smart Stacks support, so you can check the weather, what’s playing, or even your new schedule by spinning the Digital Crown.

watchOS 10 is also tweaking how users control their Apple Watch, as the company is adding all-new gestures to the device. In addition, there are improvements to Cycling and Hiking workouts, new well-being features, and much more.

BGR has a roundup with everything new regarding Apple Watch Series 9 and watchOS 10.