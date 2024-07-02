Here’s how Apple will make its iPhone 16 Pro display even brighter

As we fast approach the iPhone 16 announcement in September, we continue to learn more about it thanks to the latest leaks and rumors. A report from ETNews claims iPhone 16 Pro models will have the brightest display ever in an iPhone thanks to Samsung’s new OLED panels.

According to the publication, Apple will use Samsung’s M14 OLED display technology. This screen is said to be the first of its kind, with the ability to deliver more brightness while still lasting for many years.

Besides Apple, Google is expected to add this display technology to its Pixel 9 device later this year. While it’s unclear how much brighter the iPhone 16 Pro’s screen will be, a report from a few months ago also corroborated this claim as Samsung and LG were demoing micro-lens arrays of OLED panels to Apple.

At the time, The Elec explained that placing the MLA layers of lenses within the OLED panel would turn reflected light toward the user. This would increase the iPhone’s brightness without making it more power-hungry. That said, this technology would make the iPhone more efficient when its display is running at a regular brightness.

In addition to these reports, a credible Weibo leaker also said the iPhone 16 Pro display could be up to 20% brighter. According to Instant Digital, the standard brightness of this generation would be 1,200 nits compared to the 1,000 nits of the previous generations.

The standard maximum brightness has been unchanged since the iPhone 13 Pro, and Apple hasn’t improved HDR peak brightness since the iPhone 14 Pro, with up to 2,000 nits. With that, Apple has a good opportunity to do just that, especially now that it seems the display is getting bigger and the bezels even thinner.

