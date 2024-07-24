Here’s how Apple Music is going to use Apple Intelligence in iOS 18

Before Apple announced iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence, there was an ongoing rumor that Apple Music would use AI for creating smart playlists.

While it might become true, or at least Apple could improve its algorithm for smart suggestions for playlists, 9to5Mac’s Filipe Espósito discovered what Apple Intelligence will be used for on Apple Music.

According to the latest iOS 18 beta 4 code, the journalist discovered that Apple has been working on a feature that will let users create playlist artwork for the music streaming service with Apple Intelligence. Thanks to a new “Create Image” button when editing a plplaylist, Image Playground will create an AI image based on your input – such as your playlist’s name.

Apple says Image Playground produces “fun, original images in seconds.” Users can “create an entirely new image based on a description, suggested concepts, and even a person from your Photos library.” It will be possible to create different image styles, such as animation, illustration, and sketch.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

While it’s unclear when Apple Intelligence will be available for iOS 18 beta testers – Cupertino previously said it would release AI this summer, but it has removed references ever since the public beta went out –, it’s intoresting to see Apple improving an iOS 17.1 feature.

Last year, Cupertino introduced a library of artwork that you could choose from to customize a playlist in Apple Music. The options were limited and the colors changed based on the first song cover of the list.

Although Apple Intelligence on Apple Music is still a few code strings in the latest beta, we can’t wait to see this feature becoming available. Bloomberg says some AI features won’t arrive until 2025, but we hope this isn’t one of them.

Below, you can learn more about Apple Music features coming with iOS 18.