Here are the iPad models that might not get iPadOS 17

iPadOS 17 announcement is just around the corner. After a rumor early this month predicted which iPad models could lose support for the upcoming operating system update, another leaker shared more information about which iPads won’t get the next OS.

As Apple pushes the integration between Mac and iPad with every generation, and the company’s tablets need even more power to keep up with the latest features, such as Stage Manager, Universal Control, and more, Apple could be planning to say goodbye to these iPad models.

According to iPhoneSoft, which correctly predicted in the past which iPhone models would run iOS 16, iOS 14, and iOS 13, these three iPads are rumored to be cut off by iPadOS 17:

iPad 5

9.7-inch iPad Pro 1st gen

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st gen

That said, for the first time since the iPad Pro was introduced eight years ago, Apple could finally kill its first generation.

Regarding iPad models, iPhoneSoft corroborates what an anonymous leaker said in the past that iPadOS 17 wouldn’t be compatible with most devices using the A11 Bionic chip or older, except iPad 6, iPad 7, and second-gen iPad Pro, which uses the A10 and A10X Fusion processors.

Here are the iPad models that should be able to run iPadOS 17:

iPad 6 and later;

iPad Air 3 and later;

iPad mini 5 and later;

iPad Pro 2 and later.

Will iOS 17 support iPhone 8 and iPhone X?

While there are no conflicting reports regarding which iPad models would run iPadOS 17, it’s not the same for iOS 17.

One leaker says iOS 17 won’t be supported with iPhone 8 and iPhone X due to a bootrom security vulnerability. Another insider, on the other hand, says all iPhone models currently supporting iOS 16 will continue to run on iOS 17 as this won’t be a huge update.