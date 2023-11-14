Apple has just announced the 2023 App Store Award finalists. These developers created some of the best apps across Apple’s platforms. The 2023 finalists, which includes nearly 40 apps across 10 different categories, are praised by Apple for their excellence, inventiveness, and technical achievement in apps and games.

Cupertino says the 2023 App Store Award finalists have helped users flex their creativity, challenge themselves, and have fun with family and friends.

“We are excited about the achievements of these App Store Award finalists who are helping users around the world to explore their interests in drawing, design, video editing, education, music, time management, working out, hiking, playing games, and so much more,” said Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow. “These finalists are all incredibly talented and have put enormous effort into creating great apps and games. We are inspired by their accomplishments and look forward to announcing the winners of the App Store Awards later this month.”

These are the 2023 App Store Award finalists in each category:

iPhone App of the Year Finalists

AllTrails , for helping the world find its way outside.

, for helping the world find its way outside. Duolingo , for bringing learning to the masses.

for bringing learning to the masses. Flighty, for keeping travelers on time and stress-free at the airport.

iPhone Game of the Year Finalists

Afterplace , for creating a retro role-playing game with intuitive controls.

, for creating a retro role-playing game with intuitive controls. Honkai: Star Rail , for building a space fantasy adventure with cinematic animation.

, for building a space fantasy adventure with cinematic animation. Vampire Survivors, for inspiring a new roguelike action genre.

iPad App of the Year Finalists

Concepts , for creating innovative drawing tools and dynamic color palettes.

, for creating innovative drawing tools and dynamic color palettes. DaVinci Resolve , for creating a more portable video editing experience.

, for creating a more portable video editing experience. Prêt-à-Makeup, for bringing makeup designs to life for all beauty enthusiasts.

iPad Game of the Year Finalists

Eggy Party , for crafting whimsical and joyful experiences for users.

, for crafting whimsical and joyful experiences for users. Lost in Play , for delivering charming visuals and gameplay for all ages.

, for delivering charming visuals and gameplay for all ages. Pocket City 2, for inviting players to build from their imagination.

Mac App of the Year Finalists

Linearity Curve , for crafting innovative design tools for pros and aspiring designers.

, for crafting innovative design tools for pros and aspiring designers. Photomator , for making the photo editing workflow faster and simpler.

, for making the photo editing workflow faster and simpler. Portal, for immersing users in beautiful landscapes and spatial audio.

Mac Game of the Year Finalists

ELEX II , for transporting players to a dynamic Science Fantasy world.

, for transporting players to a dynamic Science Fantasy world. Lies of P , for delivering smooth gameplay with an alternative twist on a classic tale.

, for delivering smooth gameplay with an alternative twist on a classic tale. Return to Monkey Island, for building on its iconic point-and-click adventure.

Apple Watch App of the Year Finalists

Planny , for intelligently helping users stay on top of tasks.

, for intelligently helping users stay on top of tasks. SmartGym , for creating smart and targeted workouts at any skill level.

, for creating smart and targeted workouts at any skill level. Tide Guide, for offering water enthusiasts real-time marine conditions.

Apple TV App of the Year Finalists

Bugsnax , for capturing mystery and charm through its gameplay.

, for capturing mystery and charm through its gameplay. FitOn , for offering a range of workout experiences with popular trainers and celebrities.

, for offering a range of workout experiences with popular trainers and celebrities. MUBI, for bringing quality cinema to users’ homes.

Apple Arcade Games of the Year Finalists

Cityscapes , for inspiring players with a sustainable and purposeful twist.

, for inspiring players with a sustainable and purposeful twist. Hello Kitty Island Adventure , for taking players on a grand adventure with adorable creatures.

, for taking players on a grand adventure with adorable creatures. stitch., for bringing the meditative art of embroidery to more users.

Cultural Impact Finalists

Lastly, Apple shares the apps that, through powerful missions, fostered new ways to connect and celebrate the world’s diversity and wonder. These are the 2023 App Store Award finalists in this category:

