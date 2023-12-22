Google’s top 12 Chrome extensions of 2023

As often as we warn you about the potential risks of Chrome extensions, there are also plenty that can significantly enhance your internet browsing. Earlier this week, Google shared a list of its 12 favorite extensions on the Chrome Web Store, from productivity and games to shopping and AI. If you are looking to spruce up your browser with some useful extensions, this list is a great place to start. And you can always remove them if they aren’t for you.

These are Google’s 12 favorite Chrome extensions that debuted over the past year:

Speechify : Read aloud any Google Doc, PDF, webpage, or book with text to speech (TTS). Natural sounding voices in 30+ languages & 130 voices.

: Read aloud any Google Doc, PDF, webpage, or book with text to speech (TTS). Natural sounding voices in 30+ languages & 130 voices. QuillBot : Elevate your writing with QuillBot’s AI-powered productivity tools: Grammar Checker, Paraphraser, AI writer, Summarizer, and more!

: Elevate your writing with QuillBot’s AI-powered productivity tools: Grammar Checker, Paraphraser, AI writer, Summarizer, and more! Sider : ChatGPT Sidebar: Enhance workflow with ChatGPT, Claude, Bard for advanced search, read, and write.

: ChatGPT Sidebar: Enhance workflow with ChatGPT, Claude, Bard for advanced search, read, and write. Teal : Teal is the all-in-one career growth platform where you can create and manage multiple versions of your resume, track your entire job search, and simplify and organize applications, helping you land a job you’re excited about even faster.

: Teal is the all-in-one career growth platform where you can create and manage multiple versions of your resume, track your entire job search, and simplify and organize applications, helping you land a job you’re excited about even faster. BTRoblox : BTRoblox, or Better Roblox, is an extension that aims to enhance Roblox’s website by modifying the look and adding to the core website functionality by adding a plethora of new features.

: BTRoblox, or Better Roblox, is an extension that aims to enhance Roblox’s website by modifying the look and adding to the core website functionality by adding a plethora of new features. DeepL Translate : With the DeepL for Chrome extension, you can enjoy DeepL’s unbeatable translation quality without ever leaving your browser.

: With the DeepL for Chrome extension, you can enjoy DeepL’s unbeatable translation quality without ever leaving your browser. Boxel 3D : Boxel 3D is the 3rd release of your favorite box jumping game made by the developers of Boxel Rebound.

: Boxel 3D is the 3rd release of your favorite box jumping game made by the developers of Boxel Rebound. Transkriptor : Convert audio to text. Automatically record and transcribe your meetings, and other conversations with Transkriptor.

: Convert audio to text. Automatically record and transcribe your meetings, and other conversations with Transkriptor. Coupert : With Coupert, the best automatic coupon finder and cashback extension, you can constantly find the best promo codes online and automatically apply the best code to your purchase at checkout.

: With Coupert, the best automatic coupon finder and cashback extension, you can constantly find the best promo codes online and automatically apply the best code to your purchase at checkout. Scribe : The Scribe Chrome extension turns any process into a step-by-step guide, complete with text, links and annotated screenshots.

: The Scribe Chrome extension turns any process into a step-by-step guide, complete with text, links and annotated screenshots. Equalizer for Chrome : The Audio Equalizer allows you to adjust the balance between frequency components with a 10-band audio equalizer, many different sound settings and excellent control for quality sound.

: The Audio Equalizer allows you to adjust the balance between frequency components with a 10-band audio equalizer, many different sound settings and excellent control for quality sound. Bonjourr: Every time you open a new window or tab, you’ll be greeted by this minimalist looking page that will help your serenity and productivity. Thanks to its gorgeous high quality backgrounds that change according to the mood of the day, your new tabs will always feel fresh.

If you’re looking for more extensions, check out the Chrome Web Store.