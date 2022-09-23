Google’s new tool that makes it easier to remove personal data from search results is rolling out now

Keeping track of your digital footprint is virtually impossible. Even if you’re careful about the number of online accounts you create and the amount of personally identifiable information you share, there’s no way to ensure that data won’t end up in the hands of third parties. But in order to yield back some control, Google announced a new tool at Google I/O that makes it easier to remove search results containing contact details.

Google said that the tool would “be available in the coming months in the Google App” back in May. According to 9to5Google, the tool began rolling out this week. If you have an Android device, it might already be available in the Google app.

How to remove search results from Google

For now, the tool appears to only be available on Android devices. If Google included you in the early rollout, you will see a new menu option in the Google app that says “Results about you” when you tap your profile avatar. Tapping the button will open up a page that explains how you can remove your personal info from Google search results.

The next step is to conduct a search on Google that may include your personal information. When you find a result you want to remove, tap the three-dot menu to the right of the result. A window titled “About this result” should pop up. At the bottom of that menu, you will see a “Remove result” button. Tap on that button to begin the process.

Here are the reasons that you can ask Google to remove a search result:

It shows my personal contact info

It shows my contact into with an intent to harm me

It shows other personal info

It contains illegal info

It’s outdated

You can see the status of all of your removal requests in the Google app. More users on iOS and Android devices should get access to this tool soon.

