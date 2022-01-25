Google Pixel Notepad price to be significantly cheaper than Galaxy Fold 3

Informally known as the Pixel Fold in most 2021 rumors, the first-gen Google foldable handset might be called Pixel Notepad. That’s what a report said a few days ago, claiming that the Google foldable might be more affordable than the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (above). The report didn’t offer any figures at the time, but there’s a new rumor out that provides an actual Pixel Notepad entry price estimate. If the leak is correct, Google’s foldable will be significantly cheaper than Samsung’s flagship foldable.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 serves as the benchmark for foldable devices right now. The phone is Samsung’s best foldable to date and a handset that every other smartphone maker will compete against. We saw two Fold 3 alternatives in the past few months from China. These are the Oppo Find N and Honor Magic V, both featuring similar designs to the Fold 3. But both of them have much better entry prices than the $1,799 Fold 3.

The Find N starts at $1,200, and the Magic V costs $1,570. That’s not surprising, considering that Chinese smartphone vendors have always delivered very competitive prices for their flagship devices. But there’s also another emerging trend in the industry. Handset vendors are looking to reduce the entry prices for foldable devices, even Samsung.

With that in mind, rumors that say the Pixel Notepad will have a lower price than the best Samsung foldable out there make sense. After all, Google showed a renewed strategy with the Pixel 6 last year. The handset is an actual premium device featuring a bold design, custom chip, and a great price.

The Google Pixel Notepad price leak

9to5Google reported a few days ago the purported commercial name for the Google foldable handset. The blog also said at the time that the Pixel Notepad will have a better price than the newest Galaxy Fold. 9to5Google is now back with the first Pixel Notepad price leak.

Two independent sources familiar with Google’s Pixel Notepad plans said the company targets a $1,400 entry price for the handset. If the price stays in place, that’s $400 cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Samsung might reduce the entry price for the Fold 4, but it’s too early to speculate on those plans.

That said, the Pixel Notepad price is not final, and things might change between now and launch.

Speaking of launch dates, it’s still unclear when Google will release its first foldable. But the report reiterates a previous claim that the Pixel Notepad launch will be limited. The blog says that the Google foldable will launch internationally by the end of 2022. But the handset will be available in the US earlier than that.

The launch timing might directly impact the Pixel Notepad price, especially if the Fold 4 will be cheaper than its predecessor. Not to mention that other vendors might launch foldable handsets soon.

Google reportedly plans to unveil the Pixel Watch and Pixel 6a phone in May. It’ll be interesting to see whether Google will unveil the Pixel Notepad around the same time.