Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro full specs leak ahead of Google launch event

Google will unveil the Pixel 7 series on Thursday, and the two smartphones will be available for preorder online soon after the launch event. But the new Android devices do not have any real secrets left after a series of massive leaks. And now, a last-minute report completes the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro story by delivering all the specs for both handsets.

The new Pixels will be almost identical to their predecessors. That’s something we learned back at Google I/O 2022. Google confirmed all the design rumors, teasing the phones in response to the increasing number of leaks.

Since then, we saw the price and release date leak along with plenty of additional imagery.

German blog WinFuture obtained the complete set of specs for both handsets just a few days before Google’s launch event. The information below should give you an idea of what to expect from the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro hardware now that you know the design.

Pixel 7 Pro specs

The Pixel 7 phones will not deliver any significant specs improvements this year, just as they don’t feature a big redesign. But they’ll be better and more refined than the Pixel 6 series.

Here’s what you can expect from the Pixel 7 Pro’s specs:

Size: 162.9 x 76.55 x 8.9 mm

Weight: 212g

6.7-inch 120Hz pOLED flat screen with 3120 x 1440 resolution, 1500 nits brightness

Under-display fingerprint sensor and face recognition

Gorilla Glass 7 Victus glass

Google Tensor G2 chip and Titan M2 security chip

12GB of LPDDR5X RAM

128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage

Camera 1: 50-megapixels, f/1.85, 1/1.3″, OIS, autofocus, 82° FOV

Camera 2: 12-megapixels, ultra-wide angle, f/2.2, 1/2.9″, autofocus, 125° FOV

Camera 3: 48-megapixels, telephoto lens, f/3.5, 1/2.55″, OIS, autofocus, 30x Super Resolution Zoom, 4.8x optical zoom

10.8-megapixel selfie camera: f/2.2, 1/3.1″, 93° FOV

5,000 mAh battery with up to 72 hours of life when on Extreme Battery Saver

Wireless Charging

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 802.11ax

5G

USB-C connectivity

dual SIM support (nano and eSIM)

IP68 rating

Stereo speakers

Android 13

According to the report, the Pixel 7 Pro will be available for €899 in Germany. The handset will likely retail for $899 in the USA.

The Pixel 7 is also impressive

The Pixel 6 offered an incredible value for money last year, and it looks like the Pixel 7 will follow suit. Leaks said the handset will cost $599 in the US, with WinFuture offering a €649 price tag for Europe.

Like the Pro, the Pixel 7 will deliver a few specs upgrades. Here’s what you can expect from it:

Size: 155.64 x 73.16 x 8.7 mm

Weight: 195.5g

6.32-inch 90Hz pOLED flat screen with 2400 x 1080 resolution, 1400 nits brightness

Under-display fingerprint sensor and face recognition

Gorilla Glass 7 Victus glass

Google Tensor G2 chip and Titan M2 security chip

12GB of LPDDR5X RAM

128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage

Camera 1: 50-megapixels, f/1.85, 1/1.3″, OIS, autofocus, 82° FOV

Camera 2: 12-megapixels, ultra-wide angle, f/2.2, 1/2.9″, 8x digital zoom, 106° FOV

10.8-megapixel selfie camera: f/2.2, 1/3.1″, 97° FOV

4,355 mAh battery with up to 72 hours of life when on Extreme Battery Saver

Wireless Charging

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 802.11ax

5G

USB-C connectivity

dual SIM support (nano and eSIM)

IP68 rating

Stereo speakers

Android 13

As always with rumors, these specs and price tags aren’t official. But Google will probably confirm everything you see in this article on Thursday.

