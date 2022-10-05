Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro full specs leak ahead of Google launch event

Google will unveil the Pixel 7 series on Thursday, and the two smartphones will be available for preorder online soon after the launch event. But the new Android devices do not have any real secrets left after a series of massive leaks. And now, a last-minute report completes the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro story by delivering all the specs for both handsets.
The new Pixels will be almost identical to their predecessors. That’s something we learned back at Google I/O 2022. Google confirmed all the design rumors, teasing the phones in response to the increasing number of leaks.
Since then, we saw the price and release date leak along with plenty of additional imagery.
German blog WinFuture obtained the complete set of specs for both handsets just a few days before Google’s launch event. The information below should give you an idea of what to expect from the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro hardware now that you know the design.
Pixel 7 Pro specs
The Pixel 7 phones will not deliver any significant specs improvements this year, just as they don’t feature a big redesign. But they’ll be better and more refined than the Pixel 6 series.
Here’s what you can expect from the Pixel 7 Pro’s specs:
- Size: 162.9 x 76.55 x 8.9 mm
- Weight: 212g
- 6.7-inch 120Hz pOLED flat screen with 3120 x 1440 resolution, 1500 nits brightness
- Under-display fingerprint sensor and face recognition
- Gorilla Glass 7 Victus glass
- Google Tensor G2 chip and Titan M2 security chip
- 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM
- 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage
- Camera 1: 50-megapixels, f/1.85, 1/1.3″, OIS, autofocus, 82° FOV
- Camera 2: 12-megapixels, ultra-wide angle, f/2.2, 1/2.9″, autofocus, 125° FOV
- Camera 3: 48-megapixels, telephoto lens, f/3.5, 1/2.55″, OIS, autofocus, 30x Super Resolution Zoom, 4.8x optical zoom
- 10.8-megapixel selfie camera: f/2.2, 1/3.1″, 93° FOV
- 5,000 mAh battery with up to 72 hours of life when on Extreme Battery Saver
- Wireless Charging
- Bluetooth 5.2
- Wi-Fi 802.11ax
- 5G
- USB-C connectivity
- dual SIM support (nano and eSIM)
- IP68 rating
- Stereo speakers
- Android 13
According to the report, the Pixel 7 Pro will be available for €899 in Germany. The handset will likely retail for $899 in the USA.
The Pixel 7 is also impressive
The Pixel 6 offered an incredible value for money last year, and it looks like the Pixel 7 will follow suit. Leaks said the handset will cost $599 in the US, with WinFuture offering a €649 price tag for Europe.
Like the Pro, the Pixel 7 will deliver a few specs upgrades. Here’s what you can expect from it:
- Size: 155.64 x 73.16 x 8.7 mm
- Weight: 195.5g
- 6.32-inch 90Hz pOLED flat screen with 2400 x 1080 resolution, 1400 nits brightness
- Under-display fingerprint sensor and face recognition
- Gorilla Glass 7 Victus glass
- Google Tensor G2 chip and Titan M2 security chip
- 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM
- 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage
- Camera 1: 50-megapixels, f/1.85, 1/1.3″, OIS, autofocus, 82° FOV
- Camera 2: 12-megapixels, ultra-wide angle, f/2.2, 1/2.9″, 8x digital zoom, 106° FOV
- 10.8-megapixel selfie camera: f/2.2, 1/3.1″, 97° FOV
- 4,355 mAh battery with up to 72 hours of life when on Extreme Battery Saver
- Wireless Charging
- Bluetooth 5.2
- Wi-Fi 802.11ax
- 5G
- USB-C connectivity
- dual SIM support (nano and eSIM)
- IP68 rating
- Stereo speakers
- Android 13
As always with rumors, these specs and price tags aren’t official. But Google will probably confirm everything you see in this article on Thursday.
