Google is starting to roll out its AI search to properly take on Bing

Google is seemingly tired of letting Bing take over the world of AI search and is finally starting to roll out its own technology for users to try out.

In a blog post, the company announced that it is starting to roll out access to Search Labs for all users. For those who get past the waiting list, they’ll get access to Search Generative Experience, Google’s answer to the OpenAI-powered version of Bing. Not only will it work on the web, but users will get to use it on the app version of search as well.

Today, we’re starting to open up access to Search Labs, a new program to access early experiments from Google. If you’ve already signed up for the waitlist at labs.google.com/search, you’ll be notified by email when you can start testing Labs experiments, like SGE (Search Generative Experience), Code Tips and Add to Sheets in the U.S. And if you want to opt-in to these experiments, simply tap the Labs icon in the latest version of the Google app (Android and iOS) or on Chrome desktop to sign up. You can also visit the Labs site to check your waitlist status.

Google provided some use cases for using its generative search, including a better experience when trying to research a complicated topic like if you’re deciding to learn guitar or ukulele.

Search will provide an AI-powered snapshot so you can get help understanding what factors to consider. Another example: If you’re curious to learn more about starting your own company, try looking up “Benefits of incorporating your business before freelancing.” You can quickly get the lay of the land, and then dive deeper with links to articles.

Google is definitely starting to heat up the battle with Microsoft, which has already had AI search operating with Bing for a while now. We’ll see if Google can catch up and maintain the insane dominance that it currently has over search.