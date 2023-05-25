Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID iOS 17 Google Bard Where to watch Yellowstone iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps New on Netflix Lost Snap Streak

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Tech Apps & Software

YouTube is killing off Stories in favor of Shorts

By
Published May 25th, 2023 4:50PM EDT
YouTube Premium
Image: José Adorno for BGR

Another Google product is heading to the graveyard.

In a blog post, the company announced that YouTube Stories is getting killed off. According to the company, users will no longer be able to post a Story on June 26th. The feature will officially shut down seven days after that date. So, if you want to get something ephemeral out on YouTube, now is the time to do it.

The company says that it sunsetting Stories because other features like Shorts, Live, and Community already give creators on the platform the tools they need to engage with their audiences.

Today, there are many ways to create on YouTube – from Community posts to Shorts, to long-form and Live. To prioritize these key features, Stories are going away. Starting on 6/26/2023 the option to create a new YouTube Story will no longer be available. Stories that are already live on that date will expire 7 days after they were originally shared. While Stories are going away, we’ve seen that both Community posts and YouTube Shorts are great alternatives that can deliver valuable audience connections and conversations.

That’s a nice way of saying it, but Stories are likely shutting down because the feature was not gaining traction on the platform. Honestly, I forgot that you could even post a Story to YouTube. While it’s one of those things you expect to see on Instagram, it definitely isn’t as expected on something like YouTube.

In the announcement, the company also teased that it will be releasing new features for both Shorts and Community posts “throughout the year.”

With new features for both Shorts and Community posts to be announced throughout the year, we are committed to investing in new and innovative tools to help you grow your audiences across YouTube. We look forward to seeing what you create with all of these formats – Community posts, Shorts, live streams, and long-form content!

On the same day that YouTube announced it is killing off Stories, a report revealed that TikTok is testing an AI chatbot, following Snapchat into the social media/chatbot game.

Don’t Miss: YouTube removed dislike counts, so this guy made Rotten Tomatoes for YouTube videos

This article talks about:

Joe Wituschek Tech News Contributor

Joe Wituschek is a Tech News Contributor for BGR.

With expertise in tech that spans over 10 years, Joe covers the technology industry's breaking news, opinion pieces and reviews.

Joe Wituschek's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News