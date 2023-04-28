Microsoft pop-up in Edge browser tells Google Bard users to try Bing AI instead

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

If you open Google Bard on the Edge browser, Microsoft will do its best to during you to Bing AI instead of Google’s experimental AI chatbot. This tweak was noted by developer Vitor de Lucca on his Twitter.

He wrote: “Now when you open Bard on Microsoft’s Edge, it shows a button to compare the answers with Bing.” That said, if you try doing the same, a new animated slide saying “compare answers with the AI-powered new Bing” will appear in the upper right corner.

After that, the text slides back to the right and leaves a Bing icon that, when clicked, opens Microsoft Edge’s new split view, so you can literally compare answers. This tweak is currently available with version 114.0.1807.1 of the Microsoft Edge developer build, so not everyone can try it now.

Interestingly enough, after years of neglect, Microsoft is betting all its cards on the new Bing. After a slow start with the AI-powered Bing giving wrong information and sassy replies, the new assistant has greatly improved.

Last month, the Redmond company added the ability for the chatbot to generate images. The assistant is powered by an advanced version of OpenAI’s DALL-E deep learning model. By typing a description of what you want to see, Bing generates the image in seconds.

For anyone participating in the Bing preview, Bing Image Creator will be fully integrated into Bing chat’s Creative mode. Users can provide a description of an image, as well as additional context, such as a location, an activity, or an art style, and Bing Image Creator will attempt to generate a series of images that reflect everything the user typed.

Microsoft also plans to integrate Bing Image Creator directly into the Edge browser. Once it rolls out, Edge users will be able to click the Bing Image Creator icon in the sidebar to start generating images. Just type a description in the chat box and click the “Create” button.