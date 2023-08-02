Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID iOS 17 Netflix Top 10 Spy Shows watchOS 10 iPhone 15 Connect AirPods New on Netflix New on Hulu

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Tech Apps & Software

Google announced 4 big search upgrades for Chrome on iOS and Android

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Aug 2nd, 2023 12:00PM EDT
4 new search features coming to Google Chrome mobile.
Image: Google

The Chrome app on your iOS or Android device just learned a few new tricks. On Wednesday, Google announced four new search-centric features now available for Chrome on mobile which should make it easier to find what you’re looking for in the popular browser.

First, Chrome on Android and iOS will now show relevant search suggestions in the address bar when you visit an eligible site. For example, if you’re reading an article about visiting Japan, you can tap on the address bar to see popular related searches, such as “Japan tourist attractions,” “things to do in Tokyo,” and “restaurants in Japan.”

Relevant search suggestions in Chrome mobile.
Relevant search suggestions in Chrome mobile. Image source: Google

This one is only for Android users at the moment, but Google added trending searches to the Chrome address bar. In order to see what’s trending currently, open a new tab in Chrome, tap on the address bar, and start scrolling. If you want to know more about any trending topics, just tap on it to learn more. This feature is coming to Chrome on iOS in 2023.

Google debuted Touch to Search in Chrome on Android over seven years ago, but it’s still being improved today. You can now find related searches by highlighting a word or phrase on the web with Touch to Search. For instance, if you highlight the word “Lisbon” in an article, a tab will pop up at the bottom of the screen with a scrolling list of related searches.

Finally, iOS users will now see ten suggestions when they start typing in the Chrome address bar instead of six. This limit had already been upgraded on Android, but now iPhone and iPad users are being included. You’ll still see the most relevant suggestions first.

Don’t Miss: Google is giving the Fitbit app a glow up

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News