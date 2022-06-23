Google brings five vital new features to Chrome browser on iPhone and iOS

Google’s Chrome browser isn’t just the biggest desktop browser in the world — it’s also the most popular mobile browser on Earth. That will likely continue as long as Google continues to add new features to its app as frequently as it does. Speaking of, Google announced five new features coming to Chrome on iPhone and iPad this week.

5 new features coming to Chrome on iOS

These new features are available in the latest version of Chrome on iPhone and iPad.

Stronger protection from phishing and malware

In Chrome 103, iPhone and iPad owners will finally have access to Enhanced Safe Browsing. If you turn on ESB, Chrome will predict and warn you proactively when you visit a dangerous website. Chrome will also tell you if your username and password have been compromised in a data breach. It will then prompt you to change them.

Fill in passwords on any app

You can now set up Google Password Manager as your Autofill provider on iPhone and iPad. This will let Chrome quickly create, store, and fill in your passwords on any website or within any app on your phone or tablet. Very useful if all your passwords are in Chrome.

Discover something new, or pick up where you left off

Google wants to make it easier to find fresh content while browsing on Chrome. In order to accomplish that, a new “Discover” section will appear when you open a new tab. You can still find your recent tabs as well. This feature will hit Android soon too.

Translate websites faster into your language

Chrome will use on-device machine learning to make websites translate into your preferred language faster. The latest version of Chrome includes “an updated language identification model to accurately figure out the language of the page you’re visiting.”

Use Chrome Actions to quickly get things done

Finally, Chrome Actions make it easier to get stuff done from the address bar. From now on, if you want to perform an action like clearing your browsing history, opening an incognito tab, or setting Chrome as your default browser, just type it into the address bar. Chrome Actions will let you spend less time in menus and more time browsing.

Other additions

The release notes for Chrome 103 on the App Store reveal a few other new features:

Manage camera and microphone permissions for specific sites using the camera and microphone icons in the address bar.

You can now download and add iCalendar (iCal) files to your Calendar.

Chrome will remove duplicate New Tab Page tabs in the background.

Stability and performance improvements.

You can download the latest version of Chrome on your iPhone or iPad right now.