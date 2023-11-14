GIPHY releases Sticker Extension for iOS 17 – here’s how to use it

Today, GIPHY is adding a sticker extension on iOS 17 when using iMessage, Telegram, WhatsApp, or your favorite messaging app. The company explains that it created a brand-new app after Apple introduced the sticker drawer on iOS 17 in September.

According to GIPHY in a blog post, with this new sticker extension, users can easily access GIPHY Stickers anywhere they use the new iOS 17 sticker drawer by “bringing animated fun wherever you communicate on your iPhone.”

For example, users can search and share GIPHY Stickers with their friends in iMessage, drag and drop Animated Text stickers to send the perfect reaction in their group chats, and browse the layering and accessories categories to add a fun twist to FaceTime calls.

To start using these new features, you need to download GIPHY Sticker Extension, which is a different app than the main GIPHY app.

How to use GIPHY Sticker Extension on iOS 17

Now that you have downloaded the app, follow the steps below.

On your messaging app, such as iMessage, open the menu.

Select Stickers, then look for the GIPHY icon.

From there, you can search for stickers or flip through the categories.

Thanks to iOS 17.1, another option is to long-press a message and choose “Add Sticker.” After you select the sticker, it will be added to the message.

GIPHY says that with a few simple steps, you have a whole sticker catalog in your pocket that lets you “communicate beyond text.” Besides this feature, iPhone users can create their own stickers by using photos from their gallery.

