Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Galaxy Watch 5 will need just 30 minutes to recharge to nearly 50%

HomeTechWearables
August 3rd, 2022 at 5:21 AM
By
Samsung Galaxy Watch on wrist

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 aren’t the only new Galaxy gadgets coming from Samsung’s Unpacked event next week. The Korean giant will also unveil new wearables during the show, including the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the new Galaxy Buds Pro 2. These devices have appeared in various leaks, but the latest rumor is easily one of the most exciting. The Galaxy Watch 5 will come with fast charging support, allowing it to recharge the battery to nearly 50% in 30 minutes.

That’s a great feature to have on devices with limited battery life. If fast charging on smartwatches sounds familiar, that’s because Apple did the same thing with the Apple Watch Series 7 last year. And it’s a great feature to have to maximize the time you use the Watch.

How the Apple Watch Series 7 fast charging works

The Apple Watch Series 7 can reach an 80% charge in just 45 minutes. Apple also announced that the new Watch needs only 8 minutes of battery charging for the wearable to track your sleep for 8 hours.

Thus, the Series 7 solves a major issue with the Apple Watch. All models that Apple launched so far only deliver one-day battery life. You can stretch it to more than a day, depending on how much you use the Watch. But most people will have to recharge the wearable at night. And that’s a problem if you want the wearable to track your sleep.

Apple Watch Series 7 Battery
Apple Watch Series 7 battery charging speeds, as listed on Apple.com Image source: Apple Inc.

That’s why support for fast charging is crucial on devices like the Apple Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 5. It’s all the more important, the more sophisticated these gadgets get.

However, for fast charging to work, wearable devices need USB-C chargers. That’s the only way to enable fast charging on the Apple Watch Series 7. And the same goes for the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5.

Galaxy Watch 5 charging speed

A leaker posted on Twitter images of the new Galaxy Watch 5 fast charger. It features a USB-C connector and supports 10W charging. The person also listed the speed estimate. The new smartwatch will reach 45% battery after just 30 minutes of charging.

The 10W charger is an upgrade over the 5W charger that shipped with the Galaxy Watch 4 last year. According to Samsung, that device needs 110 minutes to reach a full charge. It’s unclear why Samsung doesn’t support even faster charging, considering that the Apple Watch Series 7 uses a 20W charger for faster charging.

Assuming the estimate above is accurate, the 10W charger should do the job in over an hour. The Galaxy Watch 5 is also getting a larger battery than its predecessor. A larger battery and fast charging support should improve the Galaxy Watch 5 experience.

It’s unclear how long the Galaxy Watch 5 will last on a charge. Samsung will also launch a larger Galaxy Watch 5 Pro alongside the regular models. The Pro should feature an even larger battery, as it’s larger than the Watch 5 models. And it’ll likely support 10W charging as well. The Pro could offer multi-day battery life, but that’s just speculation.

The Galaxy Watch 4 offers a theoretical battery life of 40 hours. But daily charging might be needed for more active users.

This article talks about:

Chris Smith has been covering consumer electronics ever since the iPhone revolutionized the industry in 2008. When he’s not writing about the most recent tech news for BGR, he closely follows the events in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe and other blockbuster franchises. Outside of work, you’ll catch him streaming almost every new movie and TV show release as soon as it's available.

More Tech

Latest News