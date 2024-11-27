Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks again, with One UI 7 in tow

With less than two months to go to the Galaxy S25 Unpacked event, the leaks keep on coming. The other day, we got a good look at the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s top half after someone with access to a prototype or test unit posted a short video on Reddit. Unlike last week’s Galaxy S25 dummy units, this phone works. It was running the Reddit app in that clip.

The same source shared more details about the Galaxy S25 Ultra, including images of the phone’s bottom half and screenshots of Android 15 (One UI 7) running on the device. If you were unconvinced, this leak should remove any doubt. This is the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which will feature a brand-new design.

Redditor GamingMK shared the new Galaxy S25 Ultra images with Android Authority. The images were obtained from the original Reddit user who posted the short video earlier this week.

As you’ll see below, the new images are consistent with what we saw before. The Galaxy S25 Ultra features rounded corners and flat edges that seem to be curved slightly towards the back. These are important design changes that should make the large phone even easier to use than its predecessors.

As a reminder, the Galaxy S24 Ultra features rectangular corners, flat top and bottom sides, and curved edges. This design makes it slightly more difficult to use for longer periods, especially if you’re trying to control the handset with one hand.

The new images also show the bottom side of the new Ultra, which features the USB-C port and the S Pen stylus. The latter seems to have a flat top rather than a slightly curved one to match the curved corner.

The new set of images also gives us a look at One UI 7, which is what Samsung calls the Android 15 update. Despite Samsung guaranteeing seven years of updates for phones like the Galaxy S24 and the flagship foldables, Samsung has not released One UI 7.

The Galaxy S25 series will probably be the first phones in Samsung’s lineup to rock Android 15.

The screenshots the user shared give us the phone’s model number and benchmark tests, among other things. We also get a look at the home screen, the camera app, the control panel, and various app icons. You’ll find all the screenshots below.

Samsung will likely detail all the One UI 7 features in the near future, as it’ll release its first Android 15 betas to supported devices. The Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus have not leaked, but it’s only a matter of time at this point.