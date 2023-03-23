Galaxy S23 Ultra beats iPhone 14 Pro Max and Pixel 7 Pro in hardcore performance test

Another day, another test between the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the Google Pixel 7 Pro. BGR has already highlighted several different comparison tests between the battery, performance, photography, and more, but this time, the YouTube channel In Depth Tech Reviews went a step further and made a hardcore test by checking the speed, battery, and thermal of these three flagship phones at the same time.

In the experiment, the YouTuber started a Microsoft Teams call meeting with screen sharing, ran a high-quality YouTube video in PiP, and played Asphalt 9 for 30 minutes. While the three phones had brightness at the same level, all using an LTE/4G connection and updated to the latest operating systems available, it was interesting to see how each of them performed.

Long story short, the Galaxy S23 Ultra performed better compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Google Pixel 7 Pro. These are the highlights:

Galaxy S23 Ultra completed the 30-minute test, the display dimmed after 11 minutes, had the best thermals at 49.4ºC, and spent 10% of its battery. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro Max failed the test after 19 minutes, the display dimmed after 4 minutes and a half, and had the worse thermals alongside the Pixel 7 Pro at 49.5ºC. It only had the best battery usage with only 7%.

Of the three phones, the Pixel 7 Pro had the worst scores in general, as it was the first to fail the test and used the most battery.

What made the Galaxy S23 Ultra the champion in this extreme test was its new heat sink, which is three times the size of last year’s S22 Ultra, and its 12GB of RAM, making it the best phone to deal with this level of stress.

That said, at the end of the day, it’s up to you what you need for your daily tasks as the three phones are really great.