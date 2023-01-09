Galaxy S23 memory, storage, and color options just leaked

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 launch is a few weeks away, with more leaks indicating that the February 1st launch date is genuine. While we wait for Samsung to show off the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra, we have plenty of rumors to keep us entertained. Some of them are quite exciting, like reports saying that Galaxy S23 storage capacities will double this year. Memory details and color options have also leaked for the three new Galaxy S phones, so Samsung fans can already plan out their preorder purchases.

A rumor a few days ago said that all Galaxy S23 variants would feature 256GB of storage. That’s a significant upgrade that buyers will certainly appreciate. And an upgrade that will put pressure on competitors.

The move to 256GB might also help Samsung justify a price hike if there is one this year.

This is the expected configuration. https://t.co/0hfBPno62H — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 9, 2023

The same leaker doubled down on these storage claims, returning with more details about the Galaxy S23 lineup’s memory and storage. A better-known Samsung leaker, Ice Universe, retweeted these specs and confirmed that these are the expected configurations.

According to Ahmed Qwaider, the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will feature 8GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage. The 8GB/256GB combo should be the most popular version. The leaker claims that some markets will get 128GB models.

The more expensive Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Storage starts at 256GB and goes up to 1TB. But the most popular version will likely be the 12GB/256GB one.

Qwaider also said that Samsung will use faster DDR5X RAM in the new phones instead of DDR5. That means the memory will be even faster, improving the phone’s overall performance.

Finally seeing some new colors on the S23 Series, although much lower volume than the main 4 colors. The new colors on the S23 Ultra include Gray, Light Blue, Light Green and Red in addition to Beige, Black, Green and Light Pink. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 6, 2023

A different leaker that Ice Universe endorsed is Ross Young, a display analyst who is well-known for his accurate screen predictions.

Young has apparently learned the color options for the Galaxy S23 phones. He claims the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have four new colors: Gray, Light Blue, Light Green, and Red. But it’ll also come in several familiar colors, including Beige, Black, Green, and Light Pink.

Assuming all this information is accurate, prospective buyers can start planning their purchases. RAM, storage, and color options are always important when getting a new phone.

Considering that most Galaxy S leaks from these sources turn out to be correct, the information above is likely accurate. We’ll still have to wait for Samsung to confirm everything, however.