Galaxy S22 Ultra camera specs leak says 200MP sensor isn’t in the picture

The Galaxy S22 series is supposed to launch in mid-February if recent leaks are accurate. But we don’t have to wait that long to learn everything about the new Samsung flagship. That’s because we already have an extensive number of Galaxy S22 rumors that have revealed plenty of details about the phone. We saw the design differences between the Ultra, the Plus, and the regular Galaxy S22. And we got a real-life image of the former. The phone’s main specs also leaked, including the performance improvements expected for the Galaxy S22 processor. It’s now time to check out the purported Galaxy S22 camera specs, which have also leaked.

The 200-megapixel camera upgrade

The camera is one of the main selling points of flagship handsets, especially a device like the Galaxy S22, which competes directly against the iPhone 13 and the Pixel 6, themselves great camera handsets.

Samsung has made a big deal about the camera features of its Galaxy S flagships in recent years. The company kept improving the camera performance of these handsets to compete against the newest iPhone and Pixel variants better.

200MP camera will be adopted by Moto first, then by Xiaomi in the second half of next year, and by 2023, Samsung will adopt 200MP. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 24, 2021

But Samsung won’t fit its 200-megapixel sensor inside the Galaxy S22 next year, a brand new leak says. The sensor should find its way into other devices soon, with Motorola on track to adopt it.

Samsung unveiled the new 200-megapixel sensor only a few months ago. We explained at the time that it was too early to tell whether the move signaled an imminent upgrade for the S22 series.

Galaxy S22 camera specs

Raising the number of megapixels in a sensor isn’t the only way to improve the camera performance. After years of megapixels wars, many Android device makers understood that, tempering these upgrades in recent history. Even so, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor, paired with three additional cameras.

108mp Improved version of HM3 main 1 / 1.33 "0.8 um F1.8 FOV 85

12MP 0.6X sony 1/2.55" 1.4um F2.2 FOV 120

10MP 10X new sony 1/3.52" 1.12um F4.9 FOV 11

10MP 3X new sony 1/3.52" 1.12um F2.4 FOV 36

According to Ice Universe, these are the Galaxy S22 Ultra camera specs:

108MP Improved version of HM3 main 1 / 1.33″ 0.8μm F1.8 FOV 85

12MP 0.6X Sony 1/2.55″ 1.4μm F2.2 FOV 120

10MP 10X new Sony 1/3.52″ 1.12μm F4.9 FOV 11

10MP 3X new Sony 1/3.52″ 1.12μm F2.4 FOV 36

The Galaxy S22 Ultra camera system is similar to the Galaxy S21 Ultra when it comes to pixel count and apertures (the F-number). That’s if the camera specs leak above is accurate.

But the leak isn’t enough to give us an idea of the kind of camera upgrades Samsung has prepared for the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22.

As for that 200-megapixel in the previous tweet, Samsung might use it only in 2023.

As a reminder, the next-gen processors will feature ISP upgrades that will support such cameras. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 can support a sensor of up to 320-megapixel. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will likely deliver similar upgrades — Qualcomm will only announce it next week.