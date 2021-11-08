Galaxy Note replacement release date just leaked

Samsung canceled the Galaxy Note in 2021, focusing on foldable handsets in the second half of the year. The Korean giant unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 during the mid-August Unpacked event that used to be the Note’s traditional home. But several rumors claimed a few months that Samsung will discontinue the Galaxy Note completely without actually terminating the concept. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the Galaxy Note replacement, featuring the same design you expect from a Note handset. The phone will come with a built-in S Pen stylus, the only remaining Note signature feature. But Samsung will not use the Note name with this handset, which will be a Galaxy S22 flavor.

A few days ago, a well-connected insider produced the first real-life images of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. He followed up with more launch details for the Galaxy S22 series, including preorder and release date information.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra photos come from well-known YouTube Jon Prosser, a leaker who revealed plenty of details about unreleased devices in the past. The images show a purported Galaxy S22 Ultra prototype with a design that matches the schematics that leaked earlier this year. The built-in S Pen is present on the left side.

On the back, we have a new camera module design for this Note alternative. Samsung dropped the camera module’s metal enclosure. Instead, we have independent cameras protruding through the glass back. In total, we have five openings on the back.

Galaxy S22 Ultra release date

Prosser returned with information about the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S22 launch events, as seen below.

While Samsung is “investigating” my S22 Ultra leak… EXCLUSIVE 👀

Unpacked event for S21 FE

January 4, 2022

No pre-order period

Available January 11, 2022 Unpacked event for S22 lineup

February 8, 2022 @ 10:00am ET

Pre-orders begin same day (2/8)

Available February 18, 2022 🤫 pic.twitter.com/S9n9rAf1cs — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 6, 2021

According to the YouTuber, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S21 FE on January 4th, 2022. The phone will be available for sale on January 11th, but there won’t be a preorder period for the handset. That’s unusual for a new high-end Samsung phone. But perhaps Samsung doesn’t really want to make a big deal about the Galaxy S21 FE, which is hitting stores a lot later than anticipated. We expected the handset to launch alongside the new foldables this summer.

More interesting is the information about the Galaxy S22 Unpacked event. The new flagship series will get its own press conference, as it happened with all previous models. Samsung will unveil the handsets on February 8th, with preorders set to begin on the same day.

The Galaxy S22 release date is February 18th, Prosser said. If the data is correct, then the Galaxy S22 Ultra and all the other S22 versions are just three months away. Samsung could always change these dates, as there’s plenty of time to go until the rumored press event. But what’s exciting here is that Galaxy Note fans who have been waiting for a product refresh since the Galaxy Note 20 are finally getting one.