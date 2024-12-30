Forget the Air and Pro, the base iPhone 17 may be Apple’s best upgrade

Most iPhone 17 rumors so far have focused on the iPhone 17 Air and 17 Pro Max. The former is Apple’s ultra-thin handset that will replace the Plus variant. The latter is Apple’s best possible iPhone of 2025, a device that might pack some exclusive features. But the fact is that not all buyers will go for these models. Some won’t like the inevitable Air compromises. Others might not appreciate the Pro Max size or starting price. The base iPhone 17 will turn out to be a great alternative for those buyers, just like the base iPhone 16 is a very good choice this year.

If the rumors are accurate, the base iPhone 17 might be the biggest base iPhone upgrade we’ve seen in years. Among the upgrades, Apple will reportedly finally bring ProMotion support to the cheapest iPhone in the upcoming lineup, something fans have been asking for years. Once that happens, the iPhone 17 will be on par with alternatives from rivals when it comes to 120Hz refresh rate displays.

A leaker from China known on Weibo as Digital Chat Station said in a recent update that the standard version of the iPhone 17 series will feature high refresh rate support. Considering the base iPhone, iPhone mini, and iPhone Plus models of the past few years all had 60Hz OLED panels, the leaker’s Weibo post indicates that Apple will bring 120Hz refresh rates to the base iPhone 17 model.

Several rumors claimed recently that all iPhone 17 models will feature LTPO displays, which support the kind of ProMotion experience Apple offers. iPhones with ProMotion actually support dynamic refresh rates, which means the 120Hz refresh isn’t fixed. Instead, it fluctuates between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on what’s happening on the screen. In turn, this process dramatically extends battery life.

I’ve long suspected that Apple wants the iPhone 17 Air to feature LTPO support. ProMotion isn’t just a feature that buyers might appreciate; it can also save battery life in an ultra-thin handset that can’t pack a larger battery than an iPhone Plus.

If the iPhone 17 Air is to support ProMotion, the iPhone 17 lineup would feature three phones with 120Hz screens. At that point, Apple would be forced to equip the base model with 120Hz panels.

There’s also the fact that many Android devices, including mid-range offerings, already come with 120Hz OLED panels. That’s a big reason for Apple to upgrade the screen of non-Pro iPhones. Then again, it’s easier for Apple competitors to get 120Hz OLED panels for devices that sell in much smaller volumes than the base iPhone will.

Apple needs to ensure suppliers have the manufacturing infrastructure and capacity to supply 120Hz panels in the number it needs to satisfy its production runs. Apple sells well over 200 million iPhones every year, with nearly 40% of that made up of brand-new iPhones.

Reports a few weeks ago claimed that Apple’s suppliers are preparing to meet Apple’s OLED panel needs for the iPhone 17 series. LG Display and Samsung Display are said to split orders, with the latter getting the lion’s share.