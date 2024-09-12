Flappy Bird flutters back to iPhone, but it won’t help you relive the past

A decade after the massive hit Flappy Bird was abruptly removed from the App Store by its owner, the game seems about to make a comeback for iPhone, Android, and other platforms.

On the website, the game’s creators wrote: “Just a decade ago, I was the talk of the town and soaring to new heights with my 100 million friends. Sadly, I had to leave the fame and spotlight behind to go home and find out who I really am.”

As if they were Flappy the Bird, the developers explain that the game took that long to return as they were on a “decade-long mission involved acquiring legal rights and even working with my predecessor to uncage me and rehatch the official Flappy Bird game.”

In addition to the original bird, the new Flappy Bird game will introduce new characters, including Peng, Quirky, Tekno, and Trixy. They will be available with new areas and even new game modes. The developers tease an option to shoot Flappy Bird through hoops.

It’s unclear exactly when Flappy Bird will be available for iPhone and Android users. However, it’s interesting to see if this could be a successful comeback. After all, we’re not using our old iPhone 6 anymore, and most classic iOS games that went through a revamp also didn’t make us addicted to them.

Over the past few years, we have seen a return to retro games and new takes on old TV shows—with some successful cases. Still, most of them seem to be forgotten after a while. In a moment where Apple focuses on triple-A games, ray-tracing, low latency, and online games, seeing Flappy Bird return is something that wasn’t in BGR‘s 2024 bingo card.

As always, we’ll let you know once the game is available to download, including its new features, characters, and more.