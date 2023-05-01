Click to Skip Ad
First Apple Store ever is relocating and getting a huge redesign

José Adorno
Published May 1st, 2023 1:54PM EDT
Tysons Center Apple Store
Image: Tysons Corner Center

Twenty-two years ago, Apple opened its first Apple Store, which was located in Washington, D.C. Now, its Tysons Corner Store is getting a modern renovation and a new location. According to Michael Steeber in his Tabletops newsletter, customers of the Tysons Corner Center noted a temporary wall near the plaza entrance to the mall that reads:

“The first-ever Apple Store opened 22 years ago here at Tysons Corner. Soon we look forward to welcoming you to this newly reimagined space. Thank you for being part of our story. Here’s to the next chapter.”

The wall near the plaza entrance also offers a reimagined classic Apple logo with the readying “A new chapter is coming soon.” Steeber believes that this project will be bigger than a regular Apple Store modernization as Tysons Corner is where it all begins.

As of now, it’s unclear when this new chapter will unfold, but the mall’s website says the new Apple Store will be located between the Nespresso and Victoria’s Secret stores.

The Tysons Corner Apple Store opened on May 19, 2001. A few years later, it received a facelift by losing its iconic black facade with two Apple logos on each side of the store. What’s interesting about its store is a Steve Jobs iconic video conducting a tour of the retail, showing the Genius Bar, how the products are displayed, and more.

Currently, Apple has more than 500 stores worldwide, the last two opened in India as the company is still expanding its presence globally. In the US, Apple has modernized a few old stores over the years. One of the most interesting revamps was The Grove store in Los Angeles, which also went to the other side of the street and has a gorgeous look.

BGR will let you know once we learn more about this revamp. You can also check by yourself Apple’s teaser here.

José Adorno
José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

