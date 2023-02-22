World’s largest Apple Store to reportedly open in Miami

It’s been six months since the last Apple Store location was opened in the US. By the end of 2022, New Jersey was home to the country’s 273rd retail location from the Cupertino firm. Now, a rumor says Apple is planning to open its largest Apple Store ever at the Miami World Center.

According to Miami Tech Life’s director of growth, Ryan RC Rea, Apple is planning to open a new store in Miami on NE 8th & 1st Ave in its “Jewelry Box,” or a yet-to-be built building on the corner of NE 8th and 1st Ave.

While the details are unclear, Rea says he heard from three different reliable sources about Apple signing a lease for a Miami World Center location.

According to the conglomerate’s webpage, Miami World Center is a “dynamic destination to experience the best of Miami’s shopping, dining and entertainment. From flagship global brands to local favorites, our urban district has a magnetic energy and a captivating vibrancy.”

Miami World Center has over 300,000+ square feet and 40+ dining, shopping & entertainment facilities. If that turns out to be Apple’s newest store location, it will contrast with its other retails nationwide. For example, The Grove store in Los Angeles is also an important area full of shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences – and got a recent revamp.

That said, Miami is also known as a touristic place in the US for shopping, so Apple opening its largest store there could also mean the company wants to reach a broader audience. Currently, there are four stores by the company in the city.

BGR reached out to Apple to inquire about the company’s plans for a store in Miami World Center, and we’ll update the article once we hear from it. Besides that, the company is also readying new stores in India and Malaysia as its global expansion follows.