Facebook Feed adds ‘Show More’ and ‘Show Less’ customization options

Meta wants to revive the old Facebook days. After switching the news feed to prioritize Pages, ads, and posts its users aren’t interested to interact with, the company has announced another way to show exactly what its customers want to see with new “Show More” and “Show Less” options.

According to a press release, Facebook wants to help users discover what’s most relevant to them. When choosing “Show More,” it will temporarily increase the ranking score for a post and posts like that one. “Show Less,” on the other hand, will temporarily decrease its ranking score.

These features will be available soon as users will only need to tap the three-dot menu in the upper right-hand corner of a post. This feature will also make its way to Reels.

Facebook makes sure to reaffirm its commitment to “continuing to explore ways to help you customize how much content you see in Feed from the friends and family, Groups, Pages, and public figures you’re connected to.” These tools can be found in Feed Preferences.

At its core, Facebook helps you express yourself and connect with people and communities. Increasingly, people are connecting over public and relatable content, like new recipes or local hikes. Along with updates from your friends, Groups and Pages, Facebook recommends posts from creators and communities you may not know about for you to enjoy and discuss. What you see in your Feed is uniquely personalized to your interests through machine learning.

While Facebook is trying to make its feed more personalized for each user, Instagram main focus is to bring more ads to the platform. Yesterday, BGR reported that the social media is planning to bring more ads on the Explore page and Profile page of each user.

As it will come as a test at first, it seems likely that Instagram users will see more and more ads each day.