Every single new iPhone 13 Pro color might’ve just leaked

As we inch closer to Apple’s special iPhone 13 event in September, more details regarding the company’s next-gen iPhone lineup are starting to emerge. While we’ve already seen a myriad of rumors surrounding various iPhone 13 specs, we now have a firmer grasp on what iPhone 13 colors we can expect to see this year.

In the early days of the iPhone, Apple kept the color options simple. Users could either select a white or black iPhone. Over time, Apple thankfully decided to spruce things up. Apple’s first foray into color iPhone models began with the iPhone 5C.

iPhone 13 color options have leaked

According to a leaker on a South Korean message board, Apple’s iPhone 13 will be available in the following colors: Black, Silver, Rose Gold, and Sunset Gold.

The Sunset Gold option is said to have something of a bronze feel. If this sounds familiar, it’s because a rumor from back in June said Apple was planning to release a device with an orange hue. More than likely, both rumors are describing the same device.

Additionally, we’ve also seen rumblings that the iPhone 13 will be available in a Rose Pink hue, which could easily be the Rose Gold color option referenced above.

Apple will have some iPhone color surprises in store

As others have pointed out, iPhone color rumors typically originate from supply chain sources within China. To that end, Apple sometimes releases exclusive colors within the Chinese market. Consequently, it’s more than likely that we’ll see iPhone 13 color options not listed above.

It’s highly probable that the list above only pertains to the iPhone 13 Pro lineup. In other words, expect as varied a color selection on the regular iPhone 13 models as we saw with the iPhone 12 lineup. As it stands now, the iPhone 12 is available in blue, white, black, green, purple, and red.

iPhone 13 release date is coming up

In contrast to years past, all iPhone 13 models will launch in September. Recall that the coronavirus pandemic forced Apple to stagger the launch of its iPhone 12 lineup. With the pandemic hopefully in the rearview mirror, the production hiccups that plagued the iPhone 12 will likely not come into play when iPhone 13 production kicks into high gear.

