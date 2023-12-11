The iPhone 15 Pro Max is one of the best smartphones to buy in 2023 – and, most likely, in the years to come. Still, it doesn’t mean it’s flawless. Its new design, camera, and processor have been praised in our review, but there’s one major feature it lags behind its predecessor, the iPhone 13 Pro Max: battery life.

After conducting several tests, DXOMARK published a study highlighting how the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s battery handles daily usage, video consumption, gaming, etc.

The good news is that the iPhone 15 Pro Max outperforms the iPhone 14 Pro Max (by just one point, but still). Unfortunately, it falls short of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which holds the best battery performance title on an iPhone.

With a battery capacity of 4,441 mAh, the iPhone 15 Pro Max offered “excellent autonomy and efficiency.” With moderate use, DXOMARK says, the device lasted more than 69 hours. But gamers won’t find the dream phone with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, as its consumed power is higher than the average.

Charging-wise, the 30W charger experience was “relatively weak” compared to other smartphones. With a maximum charging speed of 27W, the iPhone took more than two hours to arrive at a full charge, which is not ideal.

For gaming, the iPhone 15 Pro Max held up to 6h51 minutes, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max held up to 9h34 minutes. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra reigned supreme with 11h23 minutes of gaming with full charge.

Another interesting tidbit regards wireless charging against wired charging. These are the highlights:

Wired: 53% in 30 minutes; 0h56 to 80%; 2h01 to a full charge.

53% in 30 minutes; 0h56 to 80%; 2h01 to a full charge. Wireless: 30% in 30 minutes; 1h40 to 80%; 2h37 to a full charge.

In DXOMARK’s global ranking, the iPhone takes 29th place behind several Android phones. In the ultra-premium ranking, it got the 8th place, behind ASUS Rog Phone 7, iPhone 13 Pro Max, Huawei P60 Pro, and others.